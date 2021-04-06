Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 568.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 8.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $69,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,156. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 1,502 shares of company stock worth $132,923 in the last three months. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on INGR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Ingredion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.25.

NYSE INGR opened at $90.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.54. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $68.71 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

