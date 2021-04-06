Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 480.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other XPO Logistics news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total value of $903,618.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,853,684.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $3,182,737.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,904,331.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 286,255 shares of company stock worth $34,173,588. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $126.63 on Tuesday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.12 and a fifty-two week high of $131.42. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 154.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XPO. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.82.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

