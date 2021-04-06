Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Plans Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NCZ)

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) declared a dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II stock opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.77. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $5.33.

About Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

