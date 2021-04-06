Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is a medical technology company. It engages in the development and commercialization of technology solutions for patients with sleep disordered breathing comprising mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea. Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is based in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VVOS. Roth Capital began coverage on Vivos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Vivos Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of VVOS opened at $9.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.27. Vivos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $14.41.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vivos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $440,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Vivos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $540,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Vivos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,773,000.

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of technology solutions for patients with sleep disordered breathing (SDB) comprising mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The company's solutions cover proprietary alternatives for treating mild-to-moderate OSA; craniofacial and anatomical anomalies that are associated with mild-to-moderate OSA.

