Volex (LON:VLX) Hits New 1-Year High at $361.00

Volex plc (LON:VLX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 361 ($4.72) and last traded at GBX 359.24 ($4.69), with a volume of 470735 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 344.50 ($4.50).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Volex from GBX 382 ($4.99) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The stock has a market cap of £565.39 million and a PE ratio of 24.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 328.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 288.28.

In other news, insider Peter Westmacott purchased 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 339 ($4.43) per share, with a total value of £20,001 ($26,131.43).

Volex Company Profile (LON:VLX)

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's Power Products division designs, manufactures, and sells power cords, duck heads, and related products to manufacturers of a range of electrical and electronic devices and appliances for use in laptops, PCs, tablets, printers, TVs, games consoles, power tools, kitchen appliances, and electric and autonomous vehicles.

