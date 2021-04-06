Voloridge Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 76.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,017 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 137,628 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ciena by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,792,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,685 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Ciena by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 113,510 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,189,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Ciena by 132.0% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 12,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at about $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CIEN shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ciena from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.08.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $170,906.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rick Hamilton sold 9,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $534,999.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,065 shares of company stock valued at $2,209,101 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $56.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.92 and a 200 day moving average of $48.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $38.03 and a twelve month high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $757.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.24 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

