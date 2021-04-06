Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $2.64 Million Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 58.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,010 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MGM. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at $183,348,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 58,288,970.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,828,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,669,000 after buying an additional 5,828,897 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth about $177,891,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth about $107,944,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,763,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $289,148.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,231. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $411,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,419,174.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,307,107 shares of company stock worth $86,095,143 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MGM shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded MGM Resorts International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Argus upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.29.

NYSE:MGM opened at $41.70 on Tuesday. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $42.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.88.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 1.30%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

