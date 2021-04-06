Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New $2.36 Million Investment in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HRI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Herc by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $148,964,000 after acquiring an additional 77,588 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Herc by 40,000.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Herc in the third quarter valued at about $1,330,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herc in the third quarter valued at about $436,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Herc by 2.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Herc from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Shares of HRI opened at $103.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Herc Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $110.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.82.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $520.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.75 million. Herc had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 13.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

