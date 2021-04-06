Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 58,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,538,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATH. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athene in the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Athene in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATH opened at $51.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.61. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.51 and a 12 month high of $55.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Athene from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.82.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

