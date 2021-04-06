Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 15,030 Shares of MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,903 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 15,030 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MTS Systems were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTSC. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MTS Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,558,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MTS Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,604,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 913.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 283,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,509,000 after purchasing an additional 255,841 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MTS Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,466,000. Finally, Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. now owns 303,465 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,650,000 after purchasing an additional 155,110 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MTS Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSC opened at $58.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.10. MTS Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $60.69.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.16). MTS Systems had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $198.80 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MTS Systems in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MTS Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

MTS Systems Profile

MTS Systems Corp. engages in the provision of test systems and sensors. It operates through the Test and Simulation and Sensors segments. The Test and Simulation segment provides testing and simulation solutions including hardware, software and services that are used by customers in product development to characterize a product’s mechanical properties along with simulation systems for human response features.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC).

Receive News & Ratings for MTS Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTS Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.