Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,738 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRSK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,450,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 157.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,007,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,079,000 after acquiring an additional 616,223 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,749,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,585,000 after purchasing an additional 385,812 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $59,527,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,832,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,456,000 after purchasing an additional 249,817 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on VRSK shares. Barclays raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.67.

In related news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $221,193.75. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $424,167.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,790 shares of company stock valued at $820,166. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $181.55 on Tuesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.46 and a twelve month high of $210.66. The firm has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 58.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.72 and a 200-day moving average of $188.60.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The business had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.48%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

