Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Has $3.05 Million Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IDXX. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $491.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a PE ratio of 85.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $505.09 and its 200 day moving average is $468.32. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $243.37 and a 1 year high of $573.99.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,868 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.21, for a total transaction of $7,450,028.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,578,628.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 1,307 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.58, for a total transaction of $705,231.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,143 shares of company stock worth $17,729,819 over the last ninety days. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on IDXX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.40.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

