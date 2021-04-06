Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Bank of America by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $39.80 on Tuesday. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $40.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.88 and its 200 day moving average is $30.30. The company has a market capitalization of $343.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.24.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

