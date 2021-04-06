Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $226.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $220.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.59. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $129.45 and a one year high of $226.33.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

