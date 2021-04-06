Voyager Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $10.99 Million (VGX)

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 6th. One Voyager Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.18 or 0.00007130 BTC on exchanges. Voyager Token has a market capitalization of $928.67 million and $10.99 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Voyager Token has traded down 11.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00054836 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00019736 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003768 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $402.34 or 0.00686697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.98 or 0.00076765 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00030745 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

About Voyager Token

Voyager Token is a token. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here. Voyager Token’s official website is www.ethos.io. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Voyager Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voyager Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

