WABnetwork (WAB) Market Cap Tops $93,966.00

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded 74.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. One WABnetwork coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. WABnetwork has a market capitalization of $93,966.00 and approximately $656.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WABnetwork has traded 64.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WABnetwork alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00054078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00019617 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.01 or 0.00673466 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.55 or 0.00073872 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00029980 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

About WABnetwork

WABnetwork (CRYPTO:WAB) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 15,933,531,973 coins. WABnetwork’s official website is wab.network. WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork. WABnetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@WABnetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

WABnetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WABnetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WABnetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WABnetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WABnetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.