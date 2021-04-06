Wade Financial Advisory Inc Buys 175,961 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 630.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,961 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Wade Financial Advisory Inc owned approximately 0.85% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF worth $7,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 74.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 931,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,934,000 after buying an additional 398,010 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $392,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LRGF traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $41.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,640. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $41.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.18.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.