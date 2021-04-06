Wagerr (WGR) Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. During the last seven days, Wagerr has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. Wagerr has a total market cap of $23.71 million and $51,532.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wagerr coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 29.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00030691 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 59.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Wagerr Coin Profile

Wagerr (WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 216,600,802 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Wagerr Coin Trading

