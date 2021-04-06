Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $132.00

Warehouse REIT PLC (LON:WHR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 132 ($1.72) and last traded at GBX 131.24 ($1.71), with a volume of 990209 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 129 ($1.69).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.76) target price on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 126.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 118.43. The stock has a market cap of £557.58 million and a P/E ratio of 6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.24, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Warehouse REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.29%.

In other news, insider Stephen Barrow acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of £250,000 ($326,626.60).

Warehouse REIT Company Profile (LON:WHR)

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

