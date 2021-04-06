Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 292.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,186,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,791 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,035,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,679 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,350,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,906,000 after acquiring an additional 477,574 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,952,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,247,000 after acquiring an additional 474,165 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 911,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,449,000 after acquiring an additional 471,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM opened at $130.99 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.54 and a twelve month high of $131.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $55.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.81.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 52.27%.

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $375,830.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,908,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $34,356.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,767,076.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,683 shares of company stock worth $3,765,485. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.23.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

