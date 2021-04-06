Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CFO Sells $252,277.50 in Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.37, for a total value of $252,277.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,458,359.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

W stock traded up $15.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $339.15. 1,414,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,080,874. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $310.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.73. The company has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of -48.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $369.00.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. The business’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.80) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on W. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Wayfair from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wedbush increased their target price on Wayfair from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen increased their target price on Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Wayfair from $325.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist raised Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.