Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 40,955 Shares of CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) by 212.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,955 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.83% of CyberOptics worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epiq Partners LLC grew its holdings in CyberOptics by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 108,743 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 15,623 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberOptics in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in CyberOptics in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in CyberOptics by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 258,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 42,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberOptics alerts:

NASDAQ CYBE opened at $26.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.55 and its 200-day moving average is $27.37. CyberOptics Co. has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $43.48.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $16.87 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that CyberOptics Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CYBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of CyberOptics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. CyberOptics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

CyberOptics Profile

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products worldwide. Its products are used in surface mount technology (SMT) and semiconductor industries to improve yields and productivity. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function inspection and measurement machines, and memory module inspection system; high precision 3D and 2D sensors for inspection and metrology; and 3D MRS sensors that are used various applications, such as printed circuit boards, CPU sockets, solder balls and bumps, wafer bumps, copper pillars, and other wafer level and advanced packaging.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberOptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberOptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.