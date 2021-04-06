Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,647 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWRE. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,237,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 10,452.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 38,257 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 92.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 13,596 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,993,000.

Shares of EWRE opened at $33.12 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $21.60 and a twelve month high of $33.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.00 and a 200-day moving average of $29.08.

