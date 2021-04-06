Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stock Holdings in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.24% of National Presto Industries worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NPK. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Presto Industries during the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Presto Industries during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in National Presto Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in National Presto Industries by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 55.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Presto Industries alerts:

National Presto Industries stock opened at $102.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.43. The company has a market capitalization of $722.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.65. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.60 and a 12-month high of $117.87.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th.

National Presto Industries Company Profile

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense and safety products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers under the Presto Control Master brand; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for National Presto Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Presto Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.