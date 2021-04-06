Wells Fargo & Company MN Makes New $1.42 Million Investment in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.15% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FPXI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $66.93 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.34. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $79.31.

