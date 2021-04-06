Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 2,368 Shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in The RMR Group were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMR. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in The RMR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The RMR Group during the 4th quarter worth $430,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in The RMR Group by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 12,081 shares in the last quarter. 38.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The RMR Group stock opened at $42.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.74. The RMR Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $44.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.43.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $156.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $37.75 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley lifted their price target on The RMR Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised The RMR Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

