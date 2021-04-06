Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 11,042 Shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,042 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $26.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.41 and a 200-day moving average of $25.01. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $26.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.143 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

