Wells Fargo & Company Raises Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target to $320.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. Societe Generale raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.31.

Shares of APD opened at $289.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $270.45 and its 200 day moving average is $277.92. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $190.61 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The stock has a market cap of $64.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Michael B. Yongue lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 1,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

