William Blair Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Watsco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 5th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.83. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.15 EPS.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%.

WSO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Watsco from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.80.

Watsco stock opened at $270.89 on Tuesday. Watsco has a twelve month low of $144.16 and a twelve month high of $271.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 44.41 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Watsco in the fourth quarter worth $57,666,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Watsco by 830.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 86,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,059,000 after purchasing an additional 76,878 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,740,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $394,268,000 after purchasing an additional 45,380 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,452,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $782,159,000 after purchasing an additional 32,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,508,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.23%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

