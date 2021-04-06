Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Apria (NYSE:HAYW)

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Apria (NYSE:HAYW) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

Shares of Apria stock opened at $17.04 on Tuesday. Apria has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $17.98.

In other Apria news, CEO Kevin Holleran acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $136,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rick Roetken acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $442,000.

