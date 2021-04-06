Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) VP Sells $226,920.00 in Stock

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) VP Amy M. Klimek sold 6,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $226,920.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,515.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.60. 19,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,302. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.39. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $41.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.97 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,679,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $396,242,000 after purchasing an additional 297,172 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,319,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $111,604,000 after acquiring an additional 733,154 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,151,135 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,973,000 after acquiring an additional 92,352 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,129,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,290,000 after acquiring an additional 73,234 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,201,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WWW shares. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wolverine World Wide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.45.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

