Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Director Sells $50,005,742.16 in Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Director David A. Duffield sold 196,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total value of $50,005,742.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Workday stock opened at $255.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.97 billion, a PE ratio of -136.36 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.99 and a fifty-two week high of $282.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $253.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.51.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,308,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,990,810,000 after purchasing an additional 106,280 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,659,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,116,459,000 after acquiring an additional 304,728 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 4,127,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $988,978,000 after acquiring an additional 422,679 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,756,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $808,229,000 after acquiring an additional 27,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. OTR Global raised shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Workday in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Workday in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.22.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

