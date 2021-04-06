Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Position Raised by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 58.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,702 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Workday were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at about $738,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 14,627.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,094,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,116 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,585,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,662,000 after purchasing an additional 737,324 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Workday by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,354,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,470,000 after purchasing an additional 571,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 4,127,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $988,978,000 after purchasing an additional 422,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WDAY. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.22.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $255.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.99 and a fifty-two week high of $282.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $253.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.51. The stock has a market cap of $61.97 billion, a PE ratio of -136.36 and a beta of 1.59.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.67, for a total transaction of $206,262.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $28,034,127.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 335,526 shares of company stock worth $85,031,093 in the last 90 days. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

