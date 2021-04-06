WPP plc (LON:WPP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

WPP plc (LON:WPP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 955.91 ($12.49).

WPP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on WPP from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,030 ($13.46) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 835 ($10.91) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

In related news, insider Thomas Ilube bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 907 ($11.85) per share, for a total transaction of £9,070 ($11,850.01). Also, insider John Rogers sold 79,515 shares of WPP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 911 ($11.90), for a total value of £724,381.65 ($946,409.26).

Shares of LON:WPP opened at GBX 941.94 ($12.31) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 896.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 773.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.87. WPP has a 12-month low of GBX 520.80 ($6.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 951.60 ($12.43). The firm has a market cap of £11.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. This is an increase from WPP’s previous dividend of $10.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.04%.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

