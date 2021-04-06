Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Price Down 6.2% Over Last 7 Days (WCK)

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for $6.15 or 0.00010590 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a market cap of $403,671.47 and approximately $1,597.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00073711 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $158.92 or 0.00273546 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005599 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.48 or 0.00114436 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.78 or 0.00762151 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,034.61 or 0.99893094 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00017401 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

