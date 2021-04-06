xBTC Price Reaches $0.60 (xBTC)

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. Over the last week, xBTC has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. xBTC has a total market cap of $3.08 million and approximately $13,733.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One xBTC token can currently be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00001024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.03 or 0.00074573 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $173.11 or 0.00293161 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005534 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.77 or 0.00106292 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $459.89 or 0.00778824 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00030102 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00011668 BTC.

About xBTC

xBTC’s total supply is 8,644,848 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,099,334 tokens. The official message board for xBTC is medium.com/@Social.Capital. xBTC’s official website is xbtc.fi.

Buying and Selling xBTC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade xBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy xBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

