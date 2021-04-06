Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Receives $62.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.65.

A number of research firms have issued reports on YNDX. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Yandex in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Renaissance Capital raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. HSBC cut shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

NASDAQ:YNDX traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.37. 91,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,902,730. Yandex has a 12-month low of $33.47 and a 12-month high of $74.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 189.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter. Yandex had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 8.62%. Research analysts anticipate that Yandex will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Yandex by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 285,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,136,000 after buying an additional 77,150 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Yandex in the fourth quarter worth about $218,989,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yandex by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yandex by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,160,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $637,368,000 after buying an additional 1,851,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

