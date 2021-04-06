Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) to post $1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Smith & Wesson Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.22. Smith & Wesson Brands posted earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands will report full-year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Smith & Wesson Brands.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.31. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 39.05%. The company had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith & Wesson Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SWBI opened at $18.19 on Friday. Smith & Wesson Brands has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $23.57. The firm has a market cap of $968.60 million, a P/E ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.83 and a 200 day moving average of $17.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, insider Mark Peter Smith acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,662. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $55,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,835.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,734 shares of company stock valued at $190,780. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWBI. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 183,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 12,143 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

Recommended Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.