Zacks: Analysts Expect Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Will Announce Earnings of $2.79 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) will report earnings of $2.79 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Adobe’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.62 and the highest is $2.85. Adobe reported earnings of $2.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Adobe will report full-year earnings of $11.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.20 to $12.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $13.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.84 to $14.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Adobe.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $547.58.

Shares of ADBE opened at $491.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $235.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $461.45 and a 200 day moving average of $476.27. Adobe has a twelve month low of $299.95 and a twelve month high of $536.88.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,558 shares of company stock worth $52,990,341. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the software company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in Adobe by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 884 shares of the software company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the software company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adobe (ADBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.