Zacks: Analysts Expect Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) will report $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Bonanza Creek Energy posted earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will report full-year earnings of $5.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $5.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $7.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bonanza Creek Energy.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $3.02. The company had revenue of $62.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.38 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 17.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BCEI shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

BCEI stock opened at $37.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $40.79. The firm has a market cap of $771.04 million, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.99.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

