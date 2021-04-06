Zacks: Analysts Expect Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) to announce sales of $31.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.00 million. Civista Bancshares reported sales of $28.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full-year sales of $117.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $117.30 million to $118.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $116.55 million, with estimates ranging from $115.20 million to $117.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Civista Bancshares.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.60 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 8.93%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CIVB. DA Davidson raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 90,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Civista Bancshares by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Civista Bancshares by 302.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Civista Bancshares by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 53.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Civista Bancshares stock opened at $23.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $372.25 million, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.98. Civista Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. This is a boost from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

