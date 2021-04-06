Zacks: Analysts Expect Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) to Post -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) to report earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hexcel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Hexcel reported earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 128.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $2.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hexcel.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.47 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hexcel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.63.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $499,826.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,614.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 496.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexcel stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.10. 864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,003. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Hexcel has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $64.84.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

