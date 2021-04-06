Zacks: Analysts Expect Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) to Announce -$0.01 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Innoviva’s earnings. Innoviva posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 101.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innoviva will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.49 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Innoviva.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Innoviva had a return on equity of 53.99% and a net margin of 67.16%. The company had revenue of $90.48 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

In other news, Director Innoviva, Inc. purchased 1,867,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $6,070,714.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 261.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 286,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 206,953 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Innoviva during the 4th quarter valued at $9,512,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 565,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after buying an additional 29,394 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 243.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 105,381 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INVA opened at $12.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.43. The company has a current ratio of 146.75, a quick ratio of 146.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Innoviva has a 12 month low of $9.21 and a 12 month high of $15.62. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.64.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

See Also: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Innoviva (INVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.