Zacks: Analysts Expect Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) will announce $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Ladder Capital posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ladder Capital.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 9.76%.

LADR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Ladder Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ladder Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ladder Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ladder Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.83.

Shares of NYSE:LADR opened at $11.63 on Friday. Ladder Capital has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 100.91, a quick ratio of 100.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

In other news, CEO Brian Harris sold 3,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 733,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,337,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Kevin Moclair sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $72,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,273.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,965 shares of company stock valued at $1,534,510. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $13,295,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 116,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 22,239 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $2,024,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

