Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.60 Million

Brokerages expect CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) to announce $4.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.10 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $3.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $24.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.09 million to $32.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $27.05 million, with estimates ranging from $21.86 million to $30.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CASI Pharmaceuticals.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.96% and a negative net margin of 402.87%.

In related news, CEO Wei-Wu He bought 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $6,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,683,994 shares in the company, valued at $9,602,187.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 281.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 135,666 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 112,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 39,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213 shares during the period. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CASI opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $300.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.41. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.44.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.

