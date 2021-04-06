Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Brokerages expect that GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for GMS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.92. GMS posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GMS will report full year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $4.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. GMS had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $751.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GMS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of GMS from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. GMS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Shares of GMS opened at $41.21 on Friday. GMS has a 1-year low of $13.23 and a 1-year high of $44.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.10 and a 200 day moving average of $31.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.59 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.81 per share, with a total value of $3,184,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $415,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $369,231.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GMS during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GMS during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GMS during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in GMS by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in GMS during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The Geographic Divisions segment comprises the Central, Midwest, Northeast, Southern, Southeast, Western, and Canada.

