Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Analysts predict that Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.33) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Redfin’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Redfin reported earnings per share of ($0.64) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redfin will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.91. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $244.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.11 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RDFN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Redfin in a research report on Monday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.06.

Shares of Redfin stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.97. 1,019,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780,847. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.94 and a beta of 1.96. Redfin has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $98.44.

In other Redfin news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $1,991,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,569,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,185,362.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 290,509 shares in the company, valued at $23,243,625.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,144,015 over the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at about $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at $697,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Redfin in the third quarter valued at $1,153,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Redfin by 2,708.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 172,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 166,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 644,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,158,000 after purchasing an additional 38,564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

