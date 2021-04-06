Zacks: Brokerages Expect Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) to report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Airgain’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. Airgain posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 160%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Airgain will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Airgain.

Get Airgain alerts:

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Airgain had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $12.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Airgain from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on Airgain from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Northland Securities downgraded Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Airgain from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Airgain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Shares of Airgain stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.86. Airgain has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The company has a market capitalization of $230.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.00 and a beta of 1.31.

In related news, CEO Jacob Suen acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.14 per share, for a total transaction of $46,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James K. Sims sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $466,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Airgain by 180.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airgain by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Airgain by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Airgain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Airgain during the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value-added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

Featured Article: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Airgain (AIRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.