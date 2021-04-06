Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $827.65 Million

Analysts expect that Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) will report $827.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ciena’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $820.00 million and the highest is $835.00 million. Ciena reported sales of $894.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ciena will report full-year sales of $3.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $3.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $757.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.24 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CIEN. Bank of America raised shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.08.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $153,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $109,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,065 shares of company stock worth $2,209,101 over the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,792,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $781,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,685 shares in the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 364.0% in the fourth quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 4,652,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,879,000 after buying an additional 3,649,669 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Ciena by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,594,491 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,969,000 after buying an additional 81,911 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Ciena by 851.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,802,104 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,091,000 after buying an additional 2,507,510 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,287,000. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $56.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. Ciena has a 12-month low of $38.03 and a 12-month high of $61.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

