Zacks: Brokerages Expect Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Will Post Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) to report earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.60. Insight Enterprises reported earnings of $1.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $6.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $6.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 1.94%.

NSIT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $72.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.38.

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $96.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.54. Insight Enterprises has a 52 week low of $41.10 and a 52 week high of $100.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.39.

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $624,975.00. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,383,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,282,000 after acquiring an additional 29,680 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 546,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,562,000 after acquiring an additional 293,099 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,907,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 476,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,277,000 after acquiring an additional 22,240 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

